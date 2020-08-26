Lashley headlines field for Platte Valley Pro-Am this week

With seven past champions of the event scheduled to be on hand it’s go time for the 2020 Platte Valley Pro-Am being held this week at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Local star Nate Lashley, a Mitchell High School graduate and current member of the PGA Tour, returns to play as the champion from the event back in 2004.

Lashley would look to be the favorite. He became a PGA Tour winner last summer when he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The other returning winners are Zahkai Brown (2018, 2015), Andy Connell (2017), Austin Miller (2016), Nick Mason (2010), Mike Kitowski (2005), and Tony Aguilar (2006).

Lashley has made the cut in two of his last three PGA Tour events. Recently he finished T-37 at the PGA Championship at one under par. He made the cut and finished six over par at the Wyndham Championship and then last week at the Northern Trust he missed the cut with rounds of 70 and 74.

Brown and Mason will enter with plenty of momentum on top of the confidence that former winners will have. Brown shot an 11 under round last week at the Rocky Mountain Open while Mason, also playing at that same event, put together a 10 under par round.

The Director of Golf at the Club, Max Hadenfeldt, says the event has really taken off in the last few years, “The event has been growing ever since we joined forces with Platte Valley Companies as our title sponsor in 2018. Platte Valley Companies does a superb job of helping out our community and we are very gracious and excited in our partnership for the event and the future to come.”

Players will be out for their practice round tomorrow then Friday and Saturday it’s the Pro-Am portion of the event, with the pros finishing up the championship on Sunday.