Mitchell native Nate Lashley finished off a great weekend in Phoenix by finishing tied for third place at the Waste Management Phoenix Open shooting 14 under par for the tournament.

Lashley was three shots back of both Webb Simpson and Tony Finau. Simpson was able to win the tournament on the first playoff hole.

Lashley, the Mitchell High School graduate, shot rounds of 66, 67, 69, and 68 to finish tied for third in a group with Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.