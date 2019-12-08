Late free throws push Chadron State past Regis

CHADRON, Neb. — December 6, 2019 — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team shot 10-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and Sophomore Jori Peters scored a season high 24 points, as the Eagles defeated Regis 69-65, Saturday night in the Chicoine Center.

The win improves CSC to 3-8 overall and 1-1 in the RMAC, while the Rangers drop to 2-6 and 0-2 in conference play.

The Eagles outscored the Rangers by one in the first quarter, but entered halftime down three after Regis outscored CSC 14-10 in the second period.

Chadron State used a 14-2 scoring run in the third quarter to build a four-point lead entering the fourth.

After leading by as much as 11 in the final period, the Rangers responded with a 15-4 scoring run to take the lead with 1:11 remaining. Jori Peters made five free throws and a jumper and McKenna McClintic was 4-4 from the charity stripe in the final minute, helping the Eagles earn the victory.

In the game, CSC made a season high 19 free throws, out of 23 attempts.

The Eagles shot 45.1 percent (23-51) from the field while Regis hit 304 percent (20-65). Chadron State outrebounded their opponent 39-37.

Chadron made 4 of 14 three point attempts, for 28.6 percent. The Rangers shot 18 free-throws, making 13 of them for 72.2 percent. and converted 12 of 33 shots from three.

Regis had four less turnovers than the Eagles, with 14. Chadron State scored eight points of Regis’s 14 turnovers, while the Rangers scored 16 points off 18 CSC turnovers.

Other than Peters, Melisa Kadic scored in double-figures for CSC. Kadic finished with 16 points while shooting an efficient seven of nine from the field in only 18 minutes.

Freshman Olivia Jolley led the Eagles with eight rebounds. Taryn Foxen had a team high four assists.

Whitney Jacob and Tashika Burrell each scored 16 points for Regis. Jacob finished with a double-double, after having a game high 13 rebounds.

Chadron State is on the road until January 10, when they host Westminster College. Next weekend they travel to Gunnison, Colorado on Friday to face Western Colorado and Grand Junction, Colorado on Saturday, to face the Mavericks.