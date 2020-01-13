Late rally for CSC women in loss to Trailblazers

CHADRON, Neb. — The Dixie State Trailblazers opened the second quarter on a 12-0 scoring run and held back a late Chadron State rally Saturday night, helping them defeat the Chadron State women’s basketball team, 80-73.

“We had a great effort tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

The Eagles trailed by one at the finish of the first quarter before the Trailblazer rally. The rally helped Dixie gain a 10-point halftime lead.

In the second half, CSC outscored their opponent by three in the third quarter. In the final period, with 2:14 remaining, senior Jessica Lovitt hit back to back jumpers to lower the Eagle deficit to one.

Madi Loftus, who scored a career high 31 points in the victory, hit a three-pointer to make the Trailblazer lead four, but was answered by Eagle guard Jori Peters to make it a one point game with 1:39 remaining.

The score stayed tied at one, until Loftis hit another trey and three free-throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the Dixie State victory.

Chadron State went 30-63 for 47.6 percent from the field and seven of 19 from three. They converted six of their eight free throws.

The Trailblazers shot 45.5 percent, 30-66 from the field. Eight of their 30 three-pointers were good, six being from Loftus. Dixie finished 12 of 17 from the charity stripe.

The Eagles converted 14 turnovers, which the opponent turned into seven points. CSC turned four Trailblazer turnovers into five points.

Chadron State won the rebound battle 39 to 33.

“We’ve been focusing on owning the boards and we did a good job with that tonight,” Raymer said.

Melisa Kadic led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points. Four other players scored in double-figured. Peters had 12 points and Taryn Foxen and Jessica Lovitt each had 12. Peters had a team high seven rebounds and four assists.

Loftis led her team with 31 points, followed by London Pavlica with 10. Pavlica had a game high eight rebounds.

The loss drops CSC to 3-15 overall and 1-8 in conference play. The Eagles return to action Friday in Las Vegas, New Mexico, as they play New Mexico Highlands.