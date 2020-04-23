Legion Baseball Area and State Tournaments Canceled for This Summer

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska American Legion Baseball has canceled all area and state tournaments for this summer. Area and state sites and locations that were set for this year will remain the same for next season. While the post season tournaments are canceled, the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee says they intend to hold as much of a regular season for Legion baseball this summer that is possible, and to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area. Practices and games are not yet authorized.