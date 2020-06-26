Legion baseball: Gering wins, Alliance drops two, weekend schedule

The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior legion team was looking to bounce back quickly on Thursday after a tough 3-1 home loss to Alliance on Wednesday night.

Gering took the drive to Casper to play the Crush in what was a scheduled doubleheader. They only got one of those games in due to weather, game two was rained out.

Gering made the most of the lone game they played, though, earning a comeback win on the strength of the long ball.

It was a wild one with the game scoreless through four innings and then Gering got four in the fifth with Casper answering back with a big seven run bottom of the fifth inning.

Down 7-5 heading to their final at bat, Gering got a pair of two-run homers from Riley Schanaman and Jarrod Beamon to take back the lead.

Brady Radzymski, who pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowed one run in the bottom of the inning but was able to hold on and shut the door for a PVC 9-8 win.

Quinton Janacek got the start on the mound and he pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing seven runs (none earned) with a pair of strikeouts and no walks.

Radzymski allowed one run on four hits.

At the plate Gering got multi-hit games from Schanaman and Adreick Conn plus two rbi games from Schanaman, Beamon, Anthony Walker, and Jack Franklin.

Game two was rained out in the third inning.

Gering sits at 3-3 on the season and they’ll be off this weekend ahead of a JR/SR doubleheader coming up on Monday night against rival WESTCO.

Elsewhere yesterday (Gillette WY Tournament):

Gillette Roughriders 8, Alliance Spartans 0

Colorado Ducks 4, Alliance Spartans 1

Weekend Schedule

Friday – Torrington at WESTCO Express, 7 pm

Saturday – Rapid City Post 22 Expos at WESTCO Express, doubleheader, 10 am & 12:30

Saturday – Rapid City Post 22 Expos at WESTCO Zephyrs, doubleheader, 5:30 & 8:00…coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starts at 5:15

Alliance will continue their tournament schedule in Gillette, Wyoming

Fri/Sat/Sun – Sidney is hosting the Tyson Herrera Memorial Tournament (Sidney, Ogallala, Sterling CO, Buckley, Hershland, Thunderhawk Baseball)