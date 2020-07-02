Legion baseball: Radzymski leads Gering to win, WESTCO on road tonight

The legion baseball train continues to roll down the tracks this week on the Rural Radio Network as we’re nearly through four straight nights of action.

Last night it was Gering Platte Valley Companies with a 6-2 home win over Sidney at Oregon Trail Park (busy night in the neighborhood with the Pioneers winning at the Stadium over Pierre in extra innings).

Gering was able to pick up their thirs straight win this week as they down Sidney 6-2 behind a big night on the mound from Brady Radzymski.

Radzymski, a senior to be at Gering High School, worked all seven innings with a complete game win that included 12 strikeouts and just a couple of runs allowed.

Quinton Janecek came up big hitting out of the leadoff spot with three hits and two RBI. Gering also got multi-hit games from Radzymski and Ryley Hoke.

In the early game last night it was Sidney downing B&C Steel by the final of 6-5.

Gering gets today off before a JR/SR doubleheader on the road tomorrow at Ogallala starting with the juniors game at 4 pm and the seniors game to follow.

Other Scores from Wednesday

Torrington 16, Wheatland 15

Torrington 10, Wheatland 0 (5 innings)

WESTCO on the road tonight

Coming up this evening on the RRN it’s the WESTCO Zephyrs traveling to play at Chadron.

The Z’s are coming off a home loss on Monday night to Gering by the final of 6-3 as they fell to 2-7 so far early this season. That loss wrapped up a stretch of five games in four days.

Coverage tonight can be heard on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 7:15 with first pitch scheduled for 7:30.

The WESTCO Express JR’S play Chadron in the early game starting at 5 pm.