Legion baseball weekend scoreboard

Here’s the legion baseball scoreboard from the weekend with also a look ahead to the early schedule for this week and what we’re covering here on the Rural Radio Network.

Friday

North Platte 4, Gering PVC 1…Cole Wright allowed just four Gering hits in the game as NP took game one of the doubleheader. Riley Schanaman struck out six but walked five in the loss.

North Platte 7, Gering PVC 5…PVC couldn’t recover from an early 4-0 deficit in dropping both games of the twin bill. Blake Greene pitched six innings allowing seven runs (only four earned) while striking out one. Schanaman drove in two of the three runs for Gering. Gering dropped to 1-2 on the season.

*Gering will host Alliance in a JR/SR doubleheader on Wednesday and we’ll carry the seniors game on KNEB.tv and 106.9 The Trail starting at approximately 6:45 for pregame, first pitch at 7 pm

Clair Conley Tournament Alliance:

Alliance 9, Bridgeport 0

Alliance 12, Chadron 0

Buckley 8, Chadron 2

Bridgeport 4, Sidney 3

Saturday

Torrington 8, WESTCO Zephyrs 3…Torrington outhit the Z’s 10-7 and WESTCO committed four errors in dropping their second straight game to start the season. Torrington did their damage over the middle innings scoring all eight runs in the third, fourth, and fifth frames. KJ Hartline had two hits and Porter Robbins a pair of RBI’s for the Z’s.

Torrington 8, WESTCO Zephrys 5…This time Torrington jumped out with four runs in the first inning to take control early. WESTCO scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one run game but then a pair of insurance runs for Torrington gave them some breathing room for the win. Wyatt Haught a bright spot on the mound for the Z’s as he pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

*We’ll have the WESTCO Zephyrs at Cheyenne Post 6 on Tuesday night with coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 6:15, first pitch at 6:30

(JR) Buckley 11, WESTCO Express 5

(JR) WESTCO Express 11, Fort Morgan 3

Clair Conley Tournament Alliance:

Alliance 10, Sidney 4

Buckley 8, Bridgeport 0

Sunday

(JR) Laramie 10, WESTCO Express 0

(JR) Laramie 11, WESTCO Express 0

Clair Conley Tournament Alliance

Championship game: Alliance 7, Buckley 5