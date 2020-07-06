Legion baseball: Zephyrs go 3-1, Brush wins Wood Bat Tournament

There was plenty of action at Cleveland Field over the Fourth of July holiday weekend as the WESTCO Zephyrs hosted their Wood Bat Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

In the championship game on Sunday afternoon it was Brush, Colorado downing Alliance by the final of 8-1. Alliance went 2-2 on the weekend with wins over WESTCO and Buckley and two losses to Brush.

Brush and the WESTCO Zephyrs each finished the weekend with 3-1 records.

The Zephyrs opened up the tournament on Saturday with a 5-3 win over the Buckley Bombers. Porter Robbins pitched into the sixth inning allowing just one earned run with six strikeouts. Tate Carson and Jerod Balthazor each drove in two runs.

In their second game of the day on Saturday the Z’s downed Brush 4-3. KJ Hartline and Hunter McCollum each had extra base hits while Balthazor drove in two. Carson got the start and struck out six while throwing over 100 pitches.

In the late Sunday morning game Alliance beat the Zephyrs 8-7. Alliance snapped a six-all tie with two runs in the top of the ninth while the Z’s were able to only answer back with one to end the game in the bottom half of the inning.

The two teams combined for 29 hits. Creighton Dike led the hit parade in the loss for the Z’s with four hits, three runs scored, and two RBI. Dario Rodriguez had three hits and three RBI.

Then in the third place game it was WESTCO picking up a 9-1 win over Buckley. Balthazor and Dike hitting in the top two spots in the order combined for seven RBI. That same duo combined for the five inning performance on the mound limiting the Bombers to just four hits.

Legion Baseball schedule this week for WESTCO & Gering

Tonight: Buckley at Gering PVC, 5 pm & 7 pm

Tonight: Gering B&C Steel at Wheatland, 5 pm & 7 pm

Tuesday: Gering (JR/SR) at Alliance, 5 pm & 7 pm…we’ll carry the Platte Valley Companies vs. Spartans SR’s game on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at 6:45 with first pitch at 7 pm.

Wednesday: Rapid City Post 320 at WESTCO Zephyrs, 3 pm…coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com at 2:45.

Wednesday: Buckley Bombers at WESTCO Zephyrs, 8 pm…no coverage for the late game.

Wednesday: Gering (JR/SR) at Chadron, 5 pm & 7 pm

Wednesday: WESTCO Express at Buckley Bombers, 5 pm & 7:30 pm

Thursday: WESTCO at Gering (JR/SR), 5 pm & 7:30 pm…coverage of the Zephyrs vs. Platte Valley Companies on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com will start at approximately 7:15 with first pitch scheduled for 7:30.

Saturday: Fort Morgan, CO at Gering Platte Valley Companies, 5 pm & 7 pm

Saturday: WESTCO Express at Wheatland WY, 1 pm & 3:30 pm

Sunday: Fort Morgan, CO at WESTCO Zephyrs, 4 pm & 6:30 pm…DH coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com will start at 3:45.