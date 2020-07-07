Legion rundown from Monday, RRN coverage tonight

It’s a busy week for legion baseball on the Rural Radio Network with our first game of the week on tap for Tuesday night. But the week is already off to a fast start as a few teams were in action last night.

Gering Platte Valley Companies split a home doubleheader against Buckley; the Bombers winning game one 6-1 but then Gering came back strong in game two for the 15-7 win.

In that game two win the score was 6-6 into the bottom of the sixth inning when Gering scored eight runs to put the game away. Riley Gaudreault led the team at the plate with four RBI while Brady Radzymski got the win in relief of Quinton Janecek.

Gering’s record now sits at 7-6.

Also last night it was Alliance falling in a nine inning game to North Platte by the final of 7-1. With the loss Alliance dropped to 11-8.

In JR’s action on Monday night Gering B&C Steel picked up a doubleheader sweep on the road over Wheatland WY; those finals were 16-10 and 20-5.

Tonight it’s Gering at Alliance doubleheader. The JR’s game will start first at 5 pm and then we’ll carry the SR’s game on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com with Jeff Kelley starting at approximately 6:45 with first pitch scheduled for 7 pm.