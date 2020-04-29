Linder adds Grigsby to Wyoming roster

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 27, 2020) – University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced on Monday the addition of John Grigsby to the program as a preferred walk-on. A native of Louisville, Colo., Grigsby played his senior season at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Grigsby at 6-9, 215 pounds was a key player for Park Center coached by James Ware, as the Pirates were one of the top teams in the State of Minnesota last season. He averaged 12.5 points per game and five rebounds per night as a senior. He also shot 52 percent from the three-point line for the season. Grigsby helped lead his team to the section finals before season the season cancelled. He played his junior season at Monarch High School, as he averaged 10.1 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 block per game. He played varsity for three seasons at Monarch before transferring.

Grigsby received offers from Army and Augustana. He also received offers from numerous Division II school that included University of Sioux Falls, Western State – Colorado and Concordia – St. Paul (MN).

Linder on Grigsby:

“We’re excited for John Grigsby to join the Cowboy program. John’s combination of size and shooting ability will be a welcome addition to the roster. At 6’9, John can really space the floor as a three-point shooting threat and he has the frame and athleticism to rebound and bang down low. We appreciate the character and values that John brings to the program. After coaching his older brother, Roy at Northern Colorado for two years, we developed a great relationship with John and his family. We’re happy to welcome John to Laramie.”