(Listen) B-8 Subdistrict volleyball starts tonight in Sidney

With winter weather type conditions outside the hope is the action inside the Cabela’s Athletic Facility heats things up tonight in Sidney as the Lady Raiders are hosting the Class B-8 Subdistrict volleyball tournament.

We’ll carry both matches tonight on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 4:45 with the opening match starting at 5 pm.

In the opener it’s going to be #4 seed Scottsbluff up against the top seeded Sidney Red Raiders. Sidney enters at 26-3 and sitting in third place in the Class B power points standings.

Scottsbluff is coming off a stretch where they’ve won three of their last five matches; wins over Torrington, Frontier Academy and Prairie (both of those coming in Sterling over the weekend).

So far this season Scottsbluff has dropped all five sets they’ve played against Sidney and Bearcats coach Leslie Foral says they’ve got nothing to lose tonight as the big underdog.

The second match of the night has the makings of a dandy with #2 seed Alliance taking on #3 seed Gering starting at 6:30.

Despite the seeds for both teams it’s Gering that comes in with wins in all three matches they’ve played against their rival Bulldog opponent this season.

Alliance started the day as the number nine team in power points while Gering was sitting in the fifteen spot. The eight district winners and then eight wildcards will advance to the district finals on Saturday.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran says it’s not as easy as finishing in the top 16 right now for her team.

Can Gering make it 4-0 on the season against Alliance? Coach Cochran says they’ve tried to only worry about themselves at practice the last couple of days to try and play their best tonight.

Again, coverage for both of these matches can be heard starting at 4:45 today on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

As for the Class C and Class D schools, those subdistrict tournaments are wrapping up around the region tonight. Here’s the schedule for other area teams.

C1-12 (at Bridgeport) Chadron vs. Ogallala, 5:30

C2-12 (at Scottsbluff) Bridgeport vs. Morrill, 5:00

D1-12 (at Prairie View/Ogallala) Perkins County vs. Sutherland, 6:00

D2-12 (at Sidney MS) Leyton vs. Garden County, 6:00

D2-11 (at Hay Springs) Cody-Kilgore vs. Sioux County, 6:00