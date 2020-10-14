(Listen) Boys State Tennis starts Thursday

The Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance boys tennis teams are set to compete at the NSAA State Championships in Lincoln this Thursday and Friday at the Woods Tennis Center.

Of the three local teams this season it’s been Scottsbluff on top. Head Coach Darren Emerick has a deep squad.

No. 1 Singles

At the top singles spot Gering’s Trent Davis enters as the #10 seed with a 16-16 record and he’ll open up against Owen Kirshner from Adams Central.

Barrett Frank of Scottsbluff will take on Aiden DeBuhr of South Sioux City in round one while Bryson Darveau of Alliance draws Ian Jenkins of Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.

No. 2 Singles

There will be two seeded players from the region in this bracket. Kade Huck of Scottsbluff got the #8 seed, he’s 18-5, and he’ll open up with David Penate of Crete.

Gering’s David Karpf is the #12 seed at 11-21 and he’ll open up against Zachariah Hartman of Waverly.

For Alliance it’s Carver Hauptman with an unseeded match against William Ford of Elkhorn.

No. 1 Doubles

Scottsbluff leads the way here with the team of Porter Robbins and Lincoln Frank. The senior duo has been outstanding this season with a record of 27-5 to earn the #5 seed in this bracket. Coach Emerick says they’re in a position to have a nice tournament.

Robbins and Frank get a first round bye.

For Gering it’s Noah Moreno and Kaid Ybarra taking on a team from Ralston while Alliance’s duo of Tory Picket and Kysen Walker get a first round match against Waverly.

No. 2 Doubles

Only Scottsbluff and Gering have teams entered in this bracket and the Cats team of Ethan Ramirez and Aaron Schaff got the #7 seed with a record of 22-10 and they get a first round bye.

Gering’s team of Josiah Martinez and Branden Jensen get a round match match with York.

The links to all four brackets can be found on the NSAA home page by CLICKING HERE.