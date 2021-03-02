(Listen) Bridgeport girls back to state for first time since 2010

It felt like the entire town of Bridgeport was on hand last Friday night at Lexington High School as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off Clarkson/Leigh in the C2-5 District Final to advance to the state tournament.

It was a 52-44 final score that got the Bridgeport girls back to Lincoln for the first time since 2010.

This is a young Bridgeport team that has plenty of upside still to get to as they enter the C-2 bracket starting tomorrow afternoon at Lincoln Southeast High School as they take on Lourdes Central Catholic at 12:30 mountain time.

Head Coach Dave Kuhlen says the girls are gaining valuable experience along the way with these postseason wins.

The Bulldogs are led by the Loomis-Goltl sisters; 6’2 sophomore Ruthie and 5’10 freshman Olivia. They combine to score right at 40 points per game on the season.

Bridgeport is 23-3 while Lourdes Central Catholic will enter at 20-4.

It sounds like pressure defense will rule the afternoon and could play a big factor in who moves on to day two.

Bridgeport also loves to pressure the basketball as they forced 20+ turnovers last time out against Clarkson/Leigh on Friday night.

Bridgeport will be aiming for their first state tournament win since 1989 and we’ll have coverage of this opener against Lourdes Central Catholic on Wednesday starting at 12:15 on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com, tip off scheduled for 12:30 mountain time.