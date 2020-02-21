(Listen) Cougar baseball at home this weekend

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team had its games with Barton Community College moved because of weather.

The games will now be played in Scottsbluff at Cleveland Field on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 1 p.m. while Saturday’s start time is at noon.

On Monday of this week the Cougars got their first win of the season, knocking off Lamar 2-1. In that game former Westco Zephyr and Scottsbluff High School product, Paul Panduro had a great start on the mound. KNEB Sports visited with coach Mike Jones about the start of the season (This was recorded before the schedule change for this weekend).

Again, those games for this weekend have been moved to Cleveland Field with first pitch today against Barton at 1 p.m.

WNCC is 1-4 on the year while Barton is 5-2 on the season.