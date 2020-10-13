(Listen) Day 2 for Girls Class B Golf Championships in Gering

Much better weather awaited players, fans, coaches, spectators, and officials today at Monument Shadows in Gering for the final round of the Class B Girls State Golf Championships.

Monument Shadows Golf Pro Robert Thomason on that weather from yesterday.

Players took the course this morning with pretty benign winds and the temperature when the leaders teed off was in the mid 50’s. So what could the players expect for the course conditions to wrap up the tournament?

Scottsbuff continues to track towards a second straight team state championship while the individual race looks to be down to Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin, Scottsbluff sophomore Anna Kelley, and Gering senior Madi Schlaepfer.

Through six holes today…

Karmazin +6 Schlaepfer +9 Kelley +10

As of 12:20 this afternoon it was Scottsbluff with a 30 shot lead on second place Omaha Duchesne Academy.

The first wave of players are expected off the course around 1:30 with the final group of players expected to finish their round at around 3:30 or so this afternoon.