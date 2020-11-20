(Listen) Dru Kuxhausen back at PBA next week vs Huskers

I promise this is not hyperbole; one of the best shooters in the world is making his way back to the state of Nebraska next week. He’s a guy that we know very well from right here in our own backyard.

Dru Kuxhausen.

Kuxhausen of course, arguably the best player in the history of Scottsbluff High School, and also with a very productive one year stop at WNCC. Dru is currently at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he’s coming off a great season at the Division One level.

Next week it’s Kuxhausen and his McNeese State teammates making a stop in Lincoln to open up the 2020-2021 college basketball season against the Huskers. That game will tip off on Wednesday (11/25) at 10 am MT.

Kuxhausen is familiar with Pinnacle Bank Arena having played there all four years of his high school career in the state tournament. His last appearance came in the Class B state championship game in 2017 when the Bearcats lost to Gretna by the final of 55-53.

The above photo is now famous in some Twitter circles. Just look at it; first quarter and the Cats trail 6-0 with a couple minutes gone by and he just has had enough with the team not being on the scoreboard yet so he just pulls up from Valentine on the state logo at mid-court and drains a three ball to get Scottsbluff their first points of the game.

The night prior at PBA he destroyed Aurora with 39 points including 20 in the fourth quarter and he made all 16 of his free throw attempts in the final stanza.

Kuxhausen will feel at home at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In his one season at WNCC he averaged 19 points and connected on 51 percent of his three point attempts.

Last year at McNeese State, Kuxhausen averaged 14.7 points and led the nation in made threes (125) and finished in the top three nationally in 3-pointers per game and 3-point percentage.

Dru Kuxhausen back in the state of Nebraska next week to take on the Huskers on Wednesday morning.