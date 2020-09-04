(Listen) Friday Night Preview

It’s the second full week of high school football here in the state of Nebraska and the first full week for teams in Wyoming.

We’ll have two games here on the RRN-Scottsbluff. We’ll preview those and get you the schedule for the rest of the region here with the preview.

There was one game yesterday as Minatare won at Banner County by the final of 70-0.

#4 Hastings (2-0) at #8 Scottsbluff (0-1)…The Tigers come with two games already under their belt. They won a week zero game at Lincoln Northstar and then last week took it to McCook 35-14. They’ve scored 35 points in both of their first two games. Head Coach Charlie Shoemaker says this is a year they’ve been building towards with a lot of kids that are now three year starters.

The Tigers offense is led by senior quarterback Jarrett Synek and senior running back Carson Shoemaker.

Scottsbluff comes in off a shutout loss at Columbus, 13-0, in a game that won’t count towards anything, so no real loss with the power points coming out of their opener.

That said, plenty to get corrected in short order. It was the first time since 2008 that Scottsbluff had been shutout. They turned the ball over three times in the loss.

Head Coach Jud Hall says they had some opportunities and that this will be another week where they’ll need to cash in those chances.

The Cats appear set to continue with their backfield by committee approach; Jackson Ostdiek, Alex Galindo, Evan Heggem, Preston Anderson, and Brett Hill all saw multiple carries in week one.

Coverage tonight on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com will start at 6:30, kickoff from Bearcat Stadium at 7 pm.

#7 Grand Island Northwest (0-1) at Gering (0-1)…The Gering Bulldogs got off to a disappointing start with a 24-6 home loss to Torrington last week. Now they welcome in an angry bunch from Grand Island after the Vikings fell at home to Bennington last week 54-31.

Danny O’Boyle, the first year coach at Gering knows his defense will have their hands full tonight against Northwest.

Gering got a great effort from quarterback Brady Radzymski last week running the football and I’d be surprised if there isn’t more in the playbook tonight for Radzymski in the way of designed quarterback runs. He kept a ton of plays alive with his legs last week and runs with toughness.

Northwest has a quarterback with a last name that area fans are familiar with. Hartman. Sam Hartman is a first year starter and he’s the great nephew of former Scottsbluff head coach, Gary Hartman.

Northwest is going to be a focused team for this one tonight. Coach Kevin Stein said they folded in the second half and even last year against Gering, despite the score, he wasn’t pleased with their effort.

Coverage tonight will be radio only for this one on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com starting at 6:30 for pregame and kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.

Rest of the area schedule

York (1-0) at Alliance (0-1)…Bulldogs got beat at home by Mitchell last week, meanwhile the Dukes throttled Crete by the final of 35-6.

Burns WY at Mitchell (1-0)…In their win over Alliance, Mitchell running back Rylan Aguallo put up a night, rushing for 148 yards, returning a kickoff for a TD. He totaled four touchdowns on the night.

Chadron (1-0) at Gordon-Rushville (0-1)…These are two teams that had very opposite starts to the season with Chadron blanking Chase County 26-0 and the Mustangs got routed by Ord 71-0.

Sidney (0-1) at Chase County (0-1)…Sidney fell at home to Bridgeport in week one and Chase County looking for their first points of the season after a loss to Chadron. Week two games with a pair of 0-1 teams always huge.

Centura (1-0) at Bridgeport (1-0)…Just the opposite here where someone will be 2-0 to start the season. The Bulldogs ran for over 100 yards as a team last week and also threw over 100 yards. Cole Faessler topped the rushing attack vs. Sidney 120 yards averaging over 8 yards a pop.

Anselmo-Merna (0-1) at Hemingford (1-0)…The Bobcats went on the road and won a doozy at Garden County 46-38. Brian Turek (SR) and Darin Turek (SO) combined to rush for 261 yards with the elder statesman of the two accounting for three rushing touchdowns.

Other games on the schedule: Bayard (1-0) at Hitchcock County (1-0), Leyton (1-0) at Kimball (0-1), Sandhills-Thedford (1-0) at Morrill (0-1), Potter-Dix (1-0) at Sioux County, Creek Valley (1-0) at Paxton (0-1)

Wyoming Schedule: #4 Shoshoni at #1 Southeast, Douglas at Torrington (0-1), Riverdale at Pine Bluffs, Kemmerer at Wheatland, Wind River at Lingle Ft. Laramie, Guernsey-Sunrise at #1 Farson Eden