(Listen) Friday Night Preview

Let’s get to the week 3 preview for high school football with both of our Rural Radio Network-Scottsbluff games taking place on the road with radio coverage only.

THURSDAY GAME: Kimball (0-2) at Morrill (0-2)

Scottsbluff (0-2) at Aurora (0-2)…When you’ve had as much success as Scottsbluff over the years it’s hard to use the word desperate. But here we are two weeks in and this should be a matchup of teams starving for a win.

Similar schedule profiles coming in with Scottsbluff losing to Class A Columbus and highly touted Hastings in Class B, while the Huskies fell to Class A North Platte and then last week dropped one to top ten Bennington in Class B.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall says really nothing has changed in his mind from the beginning to the season to now.

Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. They’ll have to clean those up this week to be in the ballgame. Last week in their 45-6 home loss to Hastings they missed a field goal, fumbled a punt return, fumbled in the backfield, and snapped the ball over the punters head. Hastings capitalized on all of those mistakes and scored points.

Last week for Aurora it was a 31-18 loss against Bennington. Similar to coach Hall, Huskies head coach Kyle Peterson is not too bent out of shape over his teams start.

So these two teams are pretty similar as they move into week three. What about the matchup? For Scottsbluff it’s going to be about containing Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw; a dual threat who’s strong suit maybe leans more towards the ground than through the air.

And for some perspective on the Bearcats from the oppsing sideline, here’s what Peterson sees when he puts on the Scottsbluff film this year.

Junior running back Jackson Ostdiek wound up rushing for over 100 yards last week including a long touchdown run in the third quarter. Those were their first points of the season.

Coverage Friday night on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com will get started at 5:30 mountain time with kickoff scheduled for 6 pm.

Gering (0-2) at Hastings (3-0)…Gering will be up against it for a third straight week as they try and get the first win of the Danny O’Boyle era. The early season schedule has included losses to Torrington and Northwest and now comes a road trip to 3rd ranked Hastings, who put the running clock on Scottsbluff last week at Bearcat Stadium in the third quarter.

Coach O’Boyle knows this process won’t happen overnight as they continue to build from the ground up. Last week’s final against GINW was 41-3 (just 17-3 at half).

Hastings is flying high with a week one win over Lincoln Northstar, then a 21 point win over McCook, and last week’s blowout of Scottsbluff. The win over the Cats was Hastings first since 2007 for head coach Charlie Shoemaker.

Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek was tremendous last week; he threw five touchdowns to five different receivers and added a sixth score on the ground. His a three year starter and in complete control here in his senior season.

Offensively this year the Bulldogs have scored just 9 points through the first two weeks and the sledding gets tougher with their first road trip against a defense that’s fast and physical. O’Boyle says that side of the ball is the key.

We’ll have coverage for Gering vs. Hastings on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com starting at 5:30 with kickoff at 6 pm mountain time.

Rest of area schedule

Alliance (0-2) at Northwest (1-1)…Alliance rounds out the trio of winless Class B schools out west. After losses to Mitchell and York at home it’s a roadie to always stout Northwest. The Bulldogs are averaging just 7 points per game while Northwest is putting up 36 per game.

Mitchell (2-0) at Gordon-Rushville (0-2)…The Tigers are off to this fast start thanks to both sides of the football. Rylan Aguallo has returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in both games to start the year and is a threat to score every time he touches it out of the backfield. Defensively the line put pressure on the Burns offense last week and they forced a couple of turnovers. For the Mustangs they drilled in week one by Ord but scored 21 points in a loss against Chadron last week.

Bayard (1-1) at Leyton (2-0)…The Tigers opened up with a win over Morrill before dropping one to Hitchcock County last week 78-26. And how bout the Leyton Warriors at 2-0 after a win over Kimball last week. Leyton has a total of 12 rushing touchdowns on the season coming from six different ball carriers. Kole Bush leads the team in rushing with 265 yards.

Valentine (0-1) at Chadron (2-0)…Mike Lecher’s squad is off to a quick start averaging 31 points per game while Valentine opened their season last week with a loss to O’Neill.

Other games: Cozad (2-0) at Sidney (1-1), Ogallala (2-0) at Chase County (0-2), Hemingford (1-1) at Maxwell (1-1), Garden County (0-2) at Brady (0-2), Maywood Hayes Center (0-2) at Mullen (2-0), Hyannis (1-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (2-0), Wallace (1-1) at Minatare (1-0), Banner County (0-1) at Crawford (0-1), Hay Springs (0-1) at Arthur County (2-0), Sioux County (0-1) at Creek Valley (1-1),

BYE WEEK: Bridgeport…after starting the year 2-0 the Bulldogs entered the Class C-2 poll this week at #10. They are off after losing Holyoke CO off their schedule when Colorado moved football to the spring.

Wyoming games: Glenrock at Torrington, Lingle Ft. Laramie at Southeast, Pine Bluffs at Lusk, Tongue River at Burns, Wheatland at Big Horn, Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey-Sunrise