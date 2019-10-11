(Listen) Friday Night Preview

High school football hits the heart of district play with teams starting to need to make the push for the postseason as week 7 (week 6 in Wyoming) arrives in full tonight.

Here’s tonight’s Friday Night Preview.

Lexington (3-3) at Scottsbluff (6-0)…Both these teams enter at 2-0 in district play. For Scottsbluff that’s expected, they’re undefeated on the season. For Lexington that might be a bit of a surprise; they beat McCook in double-overtime two weeks ago and then last week shutout Gering.

Scottsbluff is coming off a 59-0 win at Sidney and Coach Jud Hall was excited about the play of the defense on a night they forced five turnovers.

On the offensive side of the ball it was business as usual as they rushed for over 350 yards. On the season the senior duo of Sabastian Harsh and Jacob Krul are approaching 2,000 yards rushing combined and they’ve also combined already for 26 rushing touchdowns.

Lexington was a back-end Class B playoff team a year ago and they’ll have a shot to get in again with some wins down the stretch this year against Cozad and Alliance. Lex head coach Jeff Rowan knows tonight is going to be tough.

Scottsbluff is currently #1 in Class B power points as they continue to try and track towards an overall top seed in the playoffs and here’s what Coach Hall is looking for tonight for the Bearcats homecoming game.

We’ll have the broadcast tonight on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting up at 6:30, kickoff at 7 pm.

Gering (1-5) at Alliance (2-4)…Both of these teams went into last week thinking about a late run this season that could propel them to the playoffs. Both teams came up empty; Alliance lost at McCook and Gering was shutout at Lexington. So, both teams still looking for their first district win.

For Gering last week that 21-0 loss at Lexington did feature a positive as the running game kicked into gear. Brady Radzymski had over 100 yards rushing and Kaleb Gonzales went for over 70. That’s something that head coach Josh Hiatt would like to see continue.

The running game is something to watch for tonight on the Alliance side also offensively. They got their only two wins of the season prior to last week against Chase County and Brush CO. Head Coach Chris Seebohm says it started up front in those victories.

One of these two teams will head in to their final two weeks with some confidence after tonight. For Gering to come out on top Coach Hiatt has some keys to a win.

You can watch tonight’s game on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500. The radio call will be on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 6:30 with kickoff at 7 pm.

Other games from the region

Hemingford (2-3) at Bayard (1-4)…The Bobcats led at halftime last week at Sutherland only to see things crumble in the second half in a 60-18 loss. That was a Thursday night game so a little extra rest Hemingford. Bayard had a late finish in their loss at Morrill after the game was delayed by lightning/weather for about an hour and a half.

Bridgeport (3-4)…They’ve been credited with a win tonight already as Southern Valley has forfeited tonight’s game due to lack of numbers. Bridgeport right now sitting well below the cutoff for the playoffs in C-2.

North Platte St. Pat’s (3-3) at Mitchell (3-3)…After a three week stretch where the Tigers scored 42, 40, and 33 points they’ve now been shutout in back to back weeks by Ogallala and Chase County by a combined score of just 33-0. So while the offense has taken a step back against quality competition the defense has held their ground. Mitchell will close with games against Sidney and Chadron.

Chase County (3-3) at Chadron (4-2)…This game has been moved to Chadron State College due to field conditions at the high school, so it should be a great opportunity for both teams tonight to experience the thrill of the field turf and college facilities. Chadron got thumped by Ogallala last week and entering play tonight the Cardinals sit at 13th in C-1 power points, so a key a bounce back spot for Chadron.

Crawford 56, Hay Springs 7…This one was played on Wednesday as they moved the game up to avoid weather concerns yesterday. The Rams, playing just their second season at the 6-man level, improved to 4-2. One year ago Hay Springs was in the state title game and right now they’re 0-6.

Kimball (1-4) at Morrill (3-2)…Last week the Lions ran past Bayard 66-36 behind four touchdown catches and three interceptions from Blake Lofink to go over .500 on the season. For the Lions to be thinking postseason a win tonight is key as they’ll finish with a road game at Hemingford and then a home game against undefeated Sutherland. Morrill needs a top 32 finish in D-1 to qualify and right now they’re sitting at #36 in power points.

McPherson County-Stapleton (3-2) at Sioux County (5-0)…It’s an afternoon affair for the Warriors at home trying to stay unbeaten at the 6-man level. Sioux County is averaging a 50-15 score so far this season. Senior Tommy Watson has thrown for 533 yards with 8 touchdowns and on the ground he’s put up 609 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Other games in the region tonight: Ogallala (5-1) at Sidney (2-4), Leyton/Banner County (0-5) at Maxwell (1-4), Minatare (1-4) at Arthur County (3-2), South Platte (2-3) at Potter-Dix (1-4)

Wyoming games: Burns at Pine Bluffs, Torrington at Riverton, Upton/Sundance at Southeast, Niobrara County at Wright, Kaycee at Lingle-Ft. Laramie