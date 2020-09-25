(Listen) Friday Night Preview: Undefeated Mitchell, Bridgeport coaches preview games

Already week five in Nebraska. Another big night of high school football around the region and there’s plenty of big games to get to on another edition of the Friday Night Preview.

We’ll start today with a pair of undefeated teams; Mitchell and Bridgeport. Both squads are 4-0 with some traditionally solid programs on their respective dockets for tonight.

Mitchell (2-1) at Chadron (3-0)…The Tigers come in off a blowout win over Chase County while Chadron got that thrilling win (for Chadron fans) last week in the closing moments over Gering. I caught up with Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen this morning to get some thoughts on their great start and tonight’s matchup.

Star running back Rylan Aguallo has 710 yards rushing through the first four games and he’s averaging over 11 yards per carry with 8 rushing touchdowns.

North Platte St. Pat’s (2-1) at Bridgeport (4-0)…Bridgeport already has wins over Goodland KS and Gibbon to their credit as they get set to take on a program in St. Pat’s with plenty of pedigree. Here’s what coach Jeremy Reimers had to say about his Bulldogs ahead of tonight’s game.

Bridgeport’s ground attack is led by Cole Faessler and they’ve been a stout defensive unit all season, as evidenced by last week’s game against Gibbon when they held the Buffaloes to under 50 yards of total offense.

GI Northwest (3-1) at Scottsbluff (1-3)…Scottsbluff got their first win of the season last week 35-0 over Custer SD. It was a confidence builder type game and for the Cats hopefully something they can build off of heading into their showdown with the Vikings. Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall here on Northwest quarterback Sam Hartman, who’s the great nephew of former Scottsbluff head coach, Gary Hartman.

Hartman has a 8:3 TD to interception ration this year and he’s rushed for over 300 yards on the season. This game a year ago was a real slugfest with the Bearcats getting a late fourth quarter drive for a comeback win on the road. It was a crusher in the moment for NW coach Kevin Stein.

Scottsbluff will have to be mistake free on both sides of the ball tonight. Offensively they’ve been getting big plays from senior Alex Galindo, who last week rushed for over 100 yards and also scored a pair of touchdowns.

Coverage tonight on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 6:30 with kickoff at 7 pm.

Alliance (0-3) at Gering (0-4)…Someone is getting a win tonight. And it’s going to feel like a hard earned win no matter how it happens. Both teams are going to be shorthanded. Last week Alliance had their game with Hastings cancelled and Gering was down to about 20 kids on their roster with both teams dealing with Covid-19. The game is on tonight and Gering coach Danny O’Boyle says there are no excuses, they just have to do whatever is necessary to get in the win column.

Both teams have played some really tough schedules here early on, for Alliance losses to Mitchell, York, and Northwest. Alliance coach Chris Seebohm keys for his team tonight.

We’ll have coverage tonight on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 93.3 FM KMOR, and KMORfm.com starting at 6:30, kickoff at 7 o’clock.

Morrill (1-3) at Leyton (4-0)…The Warriors continue to be one the real feel good stories this year, undefeated through the first four weeks. In their two home games this season they’re averaging 52 points. Last week they went to Hyannis and rolled 61-24. Morrill’s lone win came against Kimball.

Hemingford (3-1) at Sutherland (2-2)…Last week for the Bobcats it was running back Brian Turek rushing for 327 yards and six touchdowns in their big win over Morrill. Both teams have played relatively close games vs. Garden County; Hemingford winning by 8 and Sutherland winning by 10.

Other area games: Sidney (1-3) vs. South Sioux City in Valentine, Ogallala (3-0) at Gothenburg (1-3), Hershey (0-4) at Gordon-Rushville (1-3), Garden County (2-2) at Bayard (2-2), Kimball (0-4) at Perkins County (3-1), Hyannis (1-3) at Mullen (2-2), Minatare (1-2) at Hay Springs (0-3), Creek Valley (3-1) at Banner County (0-3), Sioux County (0-2) at Cody-Kilgore (1-2), Arthur County (4-0) at Potter-Dix (3-0), South Platte (2-1) at Crawford (1-2)

Wyoming Games

2A- #2 Upton-Sundance at #4 Torrington

2A- Big Horn at Burns

2A- Glenrock at Wheatland

1A- #1 Southeast at Pine Bluffs

1A- #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie at #3 Lusk

1A-6man- (Saturday) HEM at Guernsey-Sunrise