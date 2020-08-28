(Listen) Friday Night Preview

It’s go time for the high school football season across the region with week one games arriving tonight!

As always you can track scores throughout the night with our ScoreStream scoreboard up top here on the sports pages.

#8 Scottsbluff at Columbus: The Bearcats are coming off back to back trips to the Class B State Title game and this season they’ll see some new faces in key spots as they lose a tremendous senior class from a season ago that included the likes of Sabastian Harsh, Sam Clarkson, Jasiya DeOllos, and Jacob Krul.

Taking over for Harsh at the controls of the offense will be Brett Hill. Last season at McCook when Harsh went down with an injury it was Hill coming in to keep the offense on track and he eventually threw the game winning touchdown pass. Head coach Jud Hall has plenty of confidence in his new starting quarterback.

For the first time in a long time the Bearcats are not bringing back that one name at the running back spot that’s expected to rush for 1,200 to 1,500 yards. It might not matter that much with a rotation of kids ready to stake their claim behind another massive offensive line.

Columbus is coming off a 4-5 season a year ago and they lost running back Joey Braasch who’s now at Wyoming. You don’t want concerns up front against Scottsbluff but coach Craig Williams says this opener is going to be a test in the trenches.

Coverage tonight with Chuck Schwartz will start at 4:30 MT on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com, kickoff at 5 pm.

Torrington at Gering: It’s another new era at Gering High School, one that folks hope lasts a while. Danny O’Boyle is now the head coach. He played for Gering, his dad coached at Gering, his brother Pat played at Gering, Danny played at and graduated from Chadron State. He knows it’s a tall task trying to get Gering back on track but says it has to start with the smallest of things.

Knowing what’s expected is a huge thing for high school athletes and lets coaches and players realize what page they need to be on together. Coach O’Boyle says the summer months also helped in that regard.

Look for the offense to be centered around the run game and quarterback Brady Radzymski.

Gering’s lone win last season came at home against Torrington, 34-0, so a chance to get off to a good start tonight appears to be a real possibility.

Mitchell at Alliance…C-1 at B in this week one opener. Mitchell finished 5-4 last year while the Bulldogs were 3-6 last year in the regular season before falling to Scottsbluff in round one of the playoffs. Alliance hoping to build some confidence tonight ahead of a matchup with York next week.

Chase County at Chadron…2019 produced a rare playoff miss for the Cardinals, they finished 5-4 losing three of their final four games.

Bridgeport at Sidney…The Bulldogs are hoping to build off of two straight wins to close out last season’s 5-4 record while Sidney went just 2-7 last year. One of those wins was a 14-13 final in week one against Bridgeport.

Hemingford at Garden County…Two perennial playoff teams tangle in week one. Coaches across the state would be willing to echo Hemingford head coach Jordan Haas, “We’re pretty lucky we get to play right now.”

Morrill at Bayard…Two young head coaches in this one. Brandon Stuart is in his second year with the Tigers and it’s now Schyler Ferguson in his first year at Morrill. The Lions coming off a playoff appearance a year ago.

Other games on the slate…

Gordon-Rushville at Ord, Hitchcock County at Kimball, Leyton at Maywood-Hayes Center, Mullen at Sandhills-Thedford, Hay Springs at Creek Valley, Wallace at Potter-Dix, Crawford at Edgemont SD

No games: Minatare and Banner County. Those two open up against each other next week.