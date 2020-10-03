(Listen) Galindo’s 5 TD leads Scottsbluff to third straight win

One week after beating a Northwest team that was coming off a huge win the Scottsbluff Bearcats avoided that same fate by handling their business on the road to open up district play with a 35-0 win over Alliance.

Here’s Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall on the postgame show.

Cats senior running back/defensive back Alex Galindo played the starring role. Galindo scored five touchdowns; four on the ground and one in the air.

Galindo finished with 134 yards rushing and tacked on another 56 receiving. He leads Scottsbluff with 12 touchdowns this season.

Coming off the best game of his career, senior quarterback Brett Hill was back at it again last night throwing for 143 yards and one touchdown. Hill’s TD pass to Galindo in the second quarter was a thing of beauty as he hit him in stride for the 51 yard score. Later in the game Hill launched another deep ball that was perfectly placed to James Bruner for 58 yards.

Bruner had two catches and led the team with 72 yards receiving.

Also in the running game it was Jackson Ostdiek with 54 yards.

For the second straight week the Scottsbluff defense was lights out. Last week they held Northwest to around 150 yards of total offense and 20 points and this week Keith Gille’s unit pitched a shutout.

Before the season Coach Hall said they’d have a top 5 caliber Class B defense and it’s starting to show itself week after week at this point. The Cats have playmakers at every level of the defense.

For Alliance the standout player last night was wide receiver Chase King who tallied 101 yards receiving. Quarterback Caeson Clarke pitched it for 156 yards.

Alliance had one real opportunity to stay in this game. Trailing 6-0 in the first quarter the Bulldogs fumbled going into the endzone and from there on out it was over. Penalties were a crusher for the Bulldogs.

You can listen above to Coach Hall talk about Placido Rodriguez. The first year kicker for Scottsbluff continues to be a bright spot for the team.

Scottsbluff is now 3-3 (2-2 officially with the NSAA) and they close out their season with games against Lexington at home next week then at McCook and home for Gering.

Alliance will head to Chadron next week.