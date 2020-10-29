(Listen) Gering beats Scottsbluff to advance to volleyball District Final

The Gering volleyball team earned a sweep over rival Scottsbluff on Wednesday night on their home floor to win the B-8 Subdistrict Tournament and advance to play in a District Final on Saturday.

Gering head coach Amanda Cochran joined the postgame show after the win.

Gering was able to fend off two game points from the Bearcats in the opening game last night which was a key in helping propel them to the win; 27-25, 25-12, and 26-24 the scores.

With the win Gering advances to play in the B-7 District Final at Aurora on Saturday and we’ll have coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com. First serve is scheduled for NOON MT and we’ll have pregame starting at 11:45.

To view all the official pairings for all classes from the NSAA you can CLICK HERE.