class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494066 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(Listen) Gering beats Scottsbluff to advance to volleyball District Final

BY Chris Cottrell | October 29, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
(Listen) Gering beats Scottsbluff to advance to volleyball District Final
(Photo courtesy of Gering HS volleyball)

The Gering volleyball team earned a sweep over rival Scottsbluff on Wednesday night on their home floor to win the B-8 Subdistrict Tournament and advance to play in a District Final on Saturday.

Gering head coach Amanda Cochran joined the postgame show after the win.

Gering was able to fend off two game points from the Bearcats in the opening game last night which was a key in helping propel them to the win; 27-25, 25-12, and 26-24 the scores.

With the win Gering advances to play in the B-7 District Final at Aurora on Saturday and we’ll have coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com. First serve is scheduled for NOON MT and we’ll have pregame starting at 11:45.

To view all the official pairings for all classes from the NSAA you can CLICK HERE.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: