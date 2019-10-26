class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416639 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

(Listen) Gering girls capture Class B cross country title

BY Chris Cottrell | October 26, 2019
(Photo courtesy of Gering cross country)

Friday was a banner day on the course for the Gering girls cross country team as they won the Class B State Championship at the Kearney Country Club.

Tukker Romey (SR) finished 2nd, Shailee Patton (SO) finished 3rd, and Madison Seiler (FR) finished in 4th place. Talk about impressive; that is something.

Here’s head coach Rick Marez on a near perfect race for his young ladies and some overall thoughts on Gering winning the state title.

Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth finished in sixth place in Class B giving Gering and Scottsbluff four of the top six finishers in the race.

( Scottsbluff’s Jamisyn Howard/Photo courtesy of KRVN Radio)

The Scottsbluff team finished eighth overall in the team standings.

To view the complete results for the Class B girls you can CLICK HERE.

To view the complete results for the Class B boys CLICK HERE.

In Class C the Chadron girls finished fourth while Mitchell came in 8th palce.

On the boys side in Class C it was Sidney finishing third as a team with Mitchell right there in fourth place.

And in Class D for the girls Bayard was came in 11th and Bridgeport 12th.

You can CLICK HERE for the NSAA Cross Country page for all results from the State Championships.

