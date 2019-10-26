(Listen) Gering girls capture Class B cross country title

Friday was a banner day on the course for the Gering girls cross country team as they won the Class B State Championship at the Kearney Country Club.

Tukker Romey (SR) finished 2nd, Shailee Patton (SO) finished 3rd, and Madison Seiler (FR) finished in 4th place. Talk about impressive; that is something.

Here’s head coach Rick Marez on a near perfect race for his young ladies and some overall thoughts on Gering winning the state title.

Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth finished in sixth place in Class B giving Gering and Scottsbluff four of the top six finishers in the race.

The Scottsbluff team finished eighth overall in the team standings.

To view the complete results for the Class B girls you can CLICK HERE.

To view the complete results for the Class B boys CLICK HERE.

In Class C the Chadron girls finished fourth while Mitchell came in 8th palce.

On the boys side in Class C it was Sidney finishing third as a team with Mitchell right there in fourth place.

And in Class D for the girls Bayard was came in 11th and Bridgeport 12th.

You can CLICK HERE for the NSAA Cross Country page for all results from the State Championships.