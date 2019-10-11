(Listen) Gering softball set for district final at Crete

After locking up the B-10 Subdistrict title on Tuesday night at home against Scottsbluff it’s the Gering softball team now just two wins away from the Class B State Tournament.

Gering will play a best two out of three tomorrow on the road at Crete starting at noon CT/11 MT.

These games were originally scheduled to take place today (Friday) but with the winter weather becoming a factor the decision was made to move the games to Saturday. Today will be a travel day for the Bulldogs and every extra bit of rest this time of year is key, especially for ace pitcher Maddie Wiese, according to Gering coach Tim Gonzales.

What’s big about this matchup for Gering is there is some familiarity. Gering played Crete back in east in tournament action towards the end of August early in the season and it was hard fought, tight game with Crete winning 2-1.

In the loss Wiese struck out seven in the circle and she also picked up a pair of base hits. Calista Muhr also had a multi-hit game against Crete.

It’s a best of three series tomorrow for Gering on the road at Crete with the winner advancing to the Class B State Tournament.