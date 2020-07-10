(Listen) Gering sweeps season series from WESTCO

On Thursday nigh at Oregon Trail Park the lights went out before the lights went out.

With Gering Platte Valley Companies leading the WESTCO Zephyrs 6-4 in the top of the seventh inning and WESTCO down to their final two strikes the lights went out at the ballpark.

After about a 15 minute delay Gering was finally able to turn the lights out on the season series with the 6-4 win, taking both games this year from their crosstown rivals.

In fact, it was a program sweep as Gering won both JR’s games this season including last night as B&C Steel downed the Express 6-3.

After the lights came back on it wasn’t easy for Gering. Riley Schanaman, who was trying for the complete game victory, lost his command, walking two, and after 105 pitches he was lifted in favor of Riley Gaudreault. Gaudreault promplty walked the first batter he faced and all the sudden the Z’s had the bases loaded for K.J. Hartline.

A base hit would have tied the game but Gaudreault struck out Hartline to end the game.

After some struggles early in this one it was Schanaman starring, he settled in and pitched into the seventh inning allowing just two earned runs and striking out seven.

Gering found some bright spots early on as they got some big two out RBI hits from Gaudreault and Anthony Walker. Assistant coach Danny O’Boyle says coming through in those spots is a big pressure reliever.

Gering with the win improved to 9-7 and they’ll host Fort Morgan, CO tomorrow at Oregon Trail Park.

On the Zephyrs side it’s been a mixed bag of late. They played their best ball of the season last weekend, finishing 3-1 hosting the Wood Bat Tournament, then split games on Wednesday at home against Rapid City Post 320 and Buckley.

Head Coach Jeremiah Luber is hoping to get past the up and down nature of the season to this point.

Tate Carson stayed hot at the plate for the Zephyrs last night with two hits and two RBI. Porter Robbins continued his fine season at the plate with two more hits in the loss.

Those two tossed all six innings on the mound for WESTCO last night. The defense behind the pitching did not help much as the Z’s committed five errors in the loss.

The Zephyrs get two days off before hosting Fort Morgan on Sunday.