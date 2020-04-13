(Listen) Gering’s Murillo signs to wrestle at NJC

Changing times in the world bring creative ideas to get things finalized.

That was the case early on Saturday evening as Gering senior Nate Murillo signed to attend school and continue his career on the mat with Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.

Here in the coronavirus era we’re currently operating in, Murillo, along with family and head coach Jared Berger were joined by the NJC coach via a FaceTime call to celebrate the accomplishment.

Murillo on why the Plainsmen program is right for him.

Murillo wrestled for Morrill his first three years of high school before returning to Gering for his senior year. Murillo was a two-time state qualifier for the Lions and then this year for Gering making the jump to Class B he put togetther a banner season that culminated in a fourth place overall finish at the State Tournament. He was 35-10 heading into State this year.

Murillo was one of the main reasons why Gering had such a standout season as a team with the Bulldogs finishing third in the Class B team standings at State.

Gering Head Coach, Jared Berger, had nothing but positive things to say about Murillo and how he’ll fit in at the collegiate level.

Despite just the one season at Gering, Berger knows says Murillo stepped right in as a senior and turned into a key piece to the Bulldogs big year.

Murillo says long term he’d like to open up his own gym so he’ll major in business with a possible minor in exercise science.

Congrats out to Nate Murillo, who signed over the weekend to continue his education and wrestling career at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.