(Listen) GNAC Basketball preview

After an extended holiday break it’s just about time for the girls and boys basketball teams for Scottsbluff and Gering to get back on the game floor with the GNAC Tournament set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

After the event was canceled due to bad weather last year it’s time for all four teams to hit the road to Columbus.

The Scottsbluff boys are off to an 8-0 start this season, coming off a win at Natrona County HS in Casper two Saturday’s ago. Head Coach Scott Gullion says with the bulk of his team getting a late start to the season the extended holiday break came at just the right time.

The Scottsbluff boys open up with McCook on Thursday night. The Bison enter the tournament with a record of 3-3.

For the Gering boys team it’s been a bit of a learning curve here early in the season under first year Head Coach, Kyle Cotton. Gering is off to just a 2-6 start but they played, by far, their best game of the season in the last outing before Christmas, winning at Chadron by 16 points.

Gering has a tough tournament opener as they’ll play state rated Hastings for the second time this season. The Tigers beat Gering 74-35 a few weeks ago.

Hastings features future WNCC Cougar, Connor Creech, at point guard.

Coverage for Thursday night will start at 4:15 on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com for the Scottsbluff vs. McCook game, tip off at 4:30. Then following that game it’s the Gering vs. Hastings game on 93.3 FM KMOR and KMORfm.com with tip off slated for 6:15.

The other first round boys game has Columbus taking on North Platte.

Girls Tournament

The top seed for the girls tournament is North Platte followed by Scottsbluff as the two seed.

It’s a six hour drive for a Twin Cities rivalry game with Scottsbluff taking on Gering on Thursday afternoon in round one.

This will be the second matchup of the season for the two teams with Scottsbluff winning big at Gering on December 17th by the final of 72-36.

In that win Scottsbluff Head Coach, David Bollish, watched his team sink nine 3-pointers in the first half.

Scottsbluff right now at 5-4 and coming off back to back losses to Chadron and Natrona County.

The Gering girls are just 2-7. They have wins over Alliance and Mitchell. Bulldogs head man Steve Land talked about how they’ve used the break to improve.

We’ll have coverage on Thursday afternoon on 93.3 FM KMOR and streaming at KMORfm.com starting at 2:30 with tip off at 2:45.

Other first round games have Columbus taking on McCook and North Platte playing Hastings.

After day one games be sure to check out sports broadcast calendar above for the weekend schedule for Friday and Saturday.