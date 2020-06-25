(Listen) Heeman talks seating plan for Oregon Trail Park Stadium

The Western Nebraska Pioneers and the team owner Chuck Heeman will not complain about any of the extra work that’s gone into making this season happen; both from a baseball perspective and a from a fan and seating perspective.

Everyone is simply thankful that baseball is happening.

It’s happening starting on Friday night with opening night for the Expedition League. The Pioneers open at home against Pierre.

Here’s Heeman with the latest on the ballpark set up at Oregon Trail Park Stadium to keep fans safe.

Catch the Pioneers all summer long on KOZY 101.3 FM and KOZYfm.com. Start times for the broadcasts this weekend will be 6:15 on both Friday and Saturday and then 4:15 on Sunday.