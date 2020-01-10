(Listen) High School basketball doubleheader previews for tonight

The first full work week of the new year comes to a close today and with it we usher in plenty of high school basketball coverage for the weekend.

The Rural Radio Network features a total of four high school basketball games tonight; doubleheaders at Mitchell and Sidney.

The Scottsbluff teams head to Mitchell. Let’s start with the girls matchup.

Mitchell is coming off four straight dominant years that included the best run in school history and four straight trips to the state tournament. Despite heavy graduation losses from last year’s team, Mitchell still a solid 7-4 this year. They’re coming off a loss at home on Tuesday night to Southeast WY by the final of 50-48.

Scottsbluff last weekend went 2-1 at the GNAC Tournament in Columbus, falling in the championship game to North Platte. Head Coach Dave Bollish feeling pretty positive about last weekends trip as a whole.

The Scottsbluff girls are 7-5 on the season and still sit inside the top ten in Class B power points.

Despite suffering their first loss of the season last weekend at GNAC to Hastings, the Scottsbluff boys are still a top two team in Class B power points. The Bearcat boys are 10-1 right now.

Head coach, Scott Gullion, says offense has been an emphasis at practice this week leading up to tip tonight. One guys that’s provided plenty of offense throughout his career is senior point guard Jasiya DeOllos.

Already this year, DeOllos has become the school’s all-time assists leader and now he’s just 13 points away from the 1,000 point plateau in his career. Gullion pretty effusive with his praise yesterday.

The Mitchell boys should present a test for the Bearcats tonight. After falling one win shy of the state tournament a year ago, Jayson Gregory’s team is currently at 8-3 on the season.

Sophomore point guard Austin Thyne is leading the Tigers in scoring at 20 points per game and he’s shooting a robust 42 percent from three point range. Seniors Blake Thyne and Jonathan Pieper are also scoring in double figures for Mitchell.

Doubleheader coverage tonight can be found on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, Mobius channel 1500 on the TV side of things, plus radio on 106.9 The Trail, and streaming at KHYYfm.com at approximately 5:45 with the girls game scheduled for a 6 pm start.

Gering teams on the road

It was a disappointing trip east last weekend for the Gering basketball program as the girls and boys teams combined to go 0-6 at the GNAC Tournament.

They’ve got a tough building to try and right the ship tonight as they head to play at Sidney.

The Gering boys are just 2-9 this season and they’re real disappointing loss last weekend was a 72-71 heartbreaker against McCook.

It’s been a struggle for Sidney this season as they’re just 1-9 and they’ve lost back to back games to Torrington and Holdrege. Sidney’s lone win came against Burns in their holiday tournament.

Gering head coach, Kyle Cotton, offers up his key to a win tonight.

These two teams a combined 3-18 so expect this to be an absolute slugfest tonight with both teams in desperate need of a victory.

The Sidney girls have been piling up victories of late, having won six straight games to get their record to 7-3. That after a rare 1-3 start to the year. Sidney will be strong in the paint with Mattie Johnson and Karly Sylvester.

The other spot where Sidney is always strong is on the bench. Tyler Shaw is one of the best in the business and Gering Coach, Steve Land, says he enjoys his coaching matchups with Shaw.

After starting the season 2-2 the Gering girls have lost their last 8 games. One positive from last weeekend in Columbus was their showing against rival Scottsbluff.

Earlier this year Gering lost at home to Scottsbluff by 36 points, but last week they nearly upset the Bearcats, falling by just four points, 52-48.

Jeff Kelley has the games tonight on KMOR 93.3 FM and streaming online at KMORfm.com starting at approximately 5:15 with the girls game tipping at 5:30.

Gering will be home tomorrow to play Newcastle WY and we’ll have dual coverage; TV and radio starting at 3:15.

As always you can check the Elite Physical Therapy online scoreboard above for scores from across the region throughout tonight, the weekend, and any game night the rest of the season.