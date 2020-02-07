(Listen) High school basketball: WTC tourneys update, broadcast schedule for weekend

It’s a big weekend for all departments here at the Rural Radio Network with the start of the 35th annual KNEB Farm & Ranch Expo (Show hours in Mitchell today 8-5 and then Saturday 9-3) plus a bunch of basketball coverage.

We’ll get to our games here at the station shortly but first let’s update things from the Western Trails Conference Tournaments.

Last night in the boys bracket Morrill knocked off Hemingford 58-41, Bridgeport handled Bayard 81-40, and it was Kimball with a 47-30 win over Gordon-Rushville.

On the girls side you had Morrill with a win over Gordon-Rushville 52-40, Mitchell picked up a home win over Hemingford 53-31, and Bayard beat Kimball 60-41.

That sets up the rest of the weekend for games at WNCC; here’s the schedule for Friday.

WTC Semifinals

2 pm (girls) – Bridgeport vs. Morrill

3:30 pm (girls) – Mitchell vs. Bayard

5 pm (boys) – Mitchell vs. Morrill

6:30 pm (boys) – Bridgeport vs. Kimball

Consolation and championship games will be played at WNCC on Saturday starting at 2 o’clock.

Rural Radio Network HS games this weekend

Tonight (G/B): Alliance at Scottsbluff…The Scottsbluff girls will look to rebound from a loss at Rapid City Stevens on Saturday. Currently the Lady Cats are No. 5 in Class B power points. Meanwhile Alliance is winless on the season at 0-18. Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish knows they can’t avoid a letdown in this spot tonight.

The boys game figures to be high energy and very intense. Scottsbluff is currently 17-2 and No. 2 in power points while Alliance comes in at 15-4 and No. 5 in power points. Both teams hoping to get back to Lincoln and the Class B State Tournament this season.

Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion says the key tonight for his team is slowing down the outside shooting from the Bulldogs.

Doubleheader coverage tonight can be seen on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 and heard on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 5:15.

Tonight (G/B): Sidney at Gering…It’s a big weekend for the Sidney girls team as they play at Gering tonight and then have a key game at Scottsbluff tomorrow. Right now for Sidney 14-4 and trying to earn the right to host the sub-district tournament starting on the 2/17. Sidney already with a 67-49 win over Gering this year. Bulldogs coach Steve Land on what will be a challenging night.

For the Gering boys, despite a record of just 8-11 the Bulldogs find themselves on the periphery of the top 16 in power points, which of course has them thinking about a trip to a district final. Coming into the day Gering is 17th in power points, something that is not lost on coach Kyle Cotton.

Sidney comes in to this one with just one win on the season but Gering can’t take anyone lightly. Recently in home games they’ve found themselves in fourth quarter dog fights with Newcastle and Bayard.

Jeff Kelley has tonight’s games on 93.3 FM KMOR and KMORfm.com starting at approximately 5:15.

Saturday schedule

(G/B): Sidney at Scottsbluff…KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 and 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at 3:15.

(G/B): Gering at Wheatland WY…93.3 FM KMOR and KMORfm.com starting at 5:15.