(Listen) Jam packed Friday night football recap

Last night included a traditional power getting their first win, a heart breaker for another Class B team, plus some others that were looking to stay undefeated enjoying some final outcomes.

Let’s get to a recap of the high school football scene for week 4.

Scottsbluff 35, Custer (SD) 0

After the 0-3 start to the season the Bearcats got a get-right game at home against the Wildcats from out of state and made it count with a shutout win.

After an early turnover and a little bit of a slow start the Bearcats got things in gear in the second quarter, scoring 21 points, and never looked back in their 35-0 win.

Head Coach Jud Hall after his team got in the win column for the first time this season.

Alex Galindo scored three touchdowns and Brett Hill rushed for two and threw for one.

In that big second quarter Galindo had a two yard touchdown run, Hill flipped it to Galindo for an 18 yard passing score and it was Hill punching one in from just one yard out.

Second half scores came from Galindo on a four yard run and Hill on another short one yard touchdown run.

Galindo led the team with 138 yards rushing on the night on the head coach says he’ll continue to be a big part of this team the rest of the way this season.

Hill added 54 and Jackson Ostdiek tallied 50 yards rushing.

Defensively the Bearcats were able to hold Daniel Sedlacek to just 34 yards on 12 rushes. Sedlacek entered with nearly 500 yards rushing in their first three games.

Scottsbluff will host Grand Island Northwest next Friday night.

Chadron 16, Gering 14

This one was heartbreak hotel for the Bulldogs. Gering was playing shorthanded on the night with just 19 available to play after having a big group of players enter a Covid-19 quarantine.

Chadron came up with the game tying score with under 30 seconds to play in regulation when Justus Alcorn scored on the ground from one yard out. With the score 14-14, Chadron then completed a pass to score on the two-point conversion and win the game 16-14.

The loss leaves the Gering program and first year head coach Danny O’Boyle still in search of that first win of the season, but all things considered, playing with a short roster, the head man was pretty proud after the game.

Chadron started the scoring with a Xander Provance touchdown run in the first quarter but then Gering was able to score twice to take the lead at halftime.

Second quarter scores came from Brady Radzymski with a touchdown pass to Tyler Garrett and then Radzymski with a 8 yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the first half.

Chadron got two back with a safety late in the third and then there were no more points until Chadron delivered the crushing blow late.

This matters a lot to Coach O’Boyle. He’s an alum. It hurts. And he hurts for his players. But he says they’ve got to continue to work to get over the hump of the little things that have kept this program down for so long.

Coach said the defense was “phenomenal” all night long.

Gering will host Alliance next week, IF, Alliance can play football and if Gering can play football. Alliance had their game vs. Hastings cancelled due to a quarantine.

Mitchell 56, Chase County 8

The Tigers offense continues to just pump out the points. After improving to 4-0 with a 56 spot last night, Mitchell is averaging 48.7 points per game on the season!

Rylan Aguallo went off.

The dynamic running back carried 19 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Aguallo averaged 15.8 yards per carry.

Mitchell amassed a 559 yards of total offense while the defense forced four turnovers in another complete team win for head coach Nick Kuxhausen, “Great team effort across the board. I thought our line played great on both sides of the ball. We had multiple guys running the ball really hard and well.”

Mitchell looks to stay unbeaten with a trip to Chadron on deck next week.

Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0

The Bulldogs tremendous start to the season continued with a road win at previously unbeaten Gibbon. Cole Faessler led the Bulldogs ground attack with 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Jeremy Reimers said to go on the road and play that well defensively, pitching a shutout, was huge, “Defensively we played lights out. When you add up four interceptions and hold them to 42 yards of total offense good things are gonna happen.”

Reimers said the defensive line unit of Brady Newkirk, Anthony Staman, Josh Warren, and Cade Loomis was the difference in the game.

At 4-0 to start the season the Bulldogs are one of the pleasant surprises in the region, “Awesome overall performance by our kids to step up against a good opponent, now on to a big district game”, Reimers said. They’ll take on North Platte St. Pat’s next week.

More scores from the region

Leyton 61, Hyannis 24 – The Warriors also stayed unbeaten and moved to 4-0 with a road win at the Longhorns. Leyton will be home to take on Morrill next week.

Hemingford 54, Morrill 30 – Brian Turek packed the rock 42 times and picked up 327 yards and scored 6 touchdowns as the Bobcats improved to 3-1 on the year. Cody Johnson threw three touchdowns for the Lions.

Hastings vs. Alliance CANCELLED – Covid-19

Sutherland 56, Kimball 20

Perkins County 43, Bayard 8

Potter-Dix 46, Crawford 8

Holdrege 34, Sidney 10

Creek Valley 63, Minatare 22

Sioux County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise CANCELLED- Covid-19

Garden County 44, Mullen 34

Gordon-Rushville 26, Bennett SD 12

Wauneta-Palisade 75, Banner County 0

Wyoming Scores

Southeast 47, Wind River 0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 56, Wright 8

Pine Bluffs 34, Saratoga 18

Glenrock 38, Burns 6

Upton-Sundance 46, Wheatland 21