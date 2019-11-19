(Listen) Jud Hall postgame interview from Scottsbluff’s win over Roncalli

The Scottsbluff Bearcats are less than a week away from taking their best shot at the Class B state championship for a second straight season when they matchup with Omaha Skutt next Monday night in Lincoln.

Scottsbluff was able to advance after a wild win over Omaha Roncalli Catholic this past Friday night by the final of 63-56.

Here’s what Head Coach, Jud Hall, had to say about that one on the Runza Postgame Show after the Roncalli win.

The Rural Radio Network will have state championship coverage of Scottsbluff vs. Skutt Catholic on Monday night, November 25th, starting at 5:15 MT on 106.9 The Trail and streaming online at KHYYfm.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 MT.