class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421762 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

(Listen) Jud Hall postgame interview from Scottsbluff’s win over Roncalli

BY Chris Cottrell | November 19, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
(Listen) Jud Hall postgame interview from Scottsbluff’s win over Roncalli
(KNEB/Cottrell)

The Scottsbluff Bearcats are less than a week away from taking their best shot at the Class B state championship for a second straight season when they matchup with Omaha Skutt next Monday night in Lincoln.

Scottsbluff was able to advance after a wild win over Omaha Roncalli Catholic this past Friday night by the final of 63-56.

Here’s what Head Coach, Jud Hall, had to say about that one on the Runza Postgame Show after the Roncalli win.

The Rural Radio Network will have state championship coverage of Scottsbluff vs. Skutt Catholic on Monday night, November 25th, starting at 5:15 MT on 106.9 The Trail and streaming online at KHYYfm.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 MT.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments