(Listen) Local athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level

It was a busy start to the week at the signing desk with some area athletes inking with their college of preference to continue their athletic careers.

On Tuesday at Gering High School it was senior Zoee Smith signing her national letter on intent to attend school and play volleyball at the University of Wyoming.

Smith says the decision was easy.

Smith has been one of the top players in the region for a couple years. She moved to the Libero position early in her high school career and turned into a defensive minded player, leading Gering in digs this past season with 622.

It’s been a rewarding journey for Smith and now it pays off with a scholarship to a D-1 program.

Smith will also look to have a big spring on the tennis courts, aiming for a top four finish in No. 1 Singles and hopefully breaking the single season school record for match wins.

Smith is also looking forward to teaming up with former Alliance star, Emersen Cyzy, who’s a freshman with the Wyoming program this season.

Two softball standouts sign with out of state programs

On Monday afternoon Scottsbluff senior Taylor Klein signed to play at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado. Otero competes in Region IX along with WNCC.

Klein hit well over .500 this past season for Scottsbluff with six home runs and she finished as the programs all-time leader in RBI’s with 93.

As for why a junior college made sense for Klein, she says it’s just all a part of the process of being her best when she eventually gets to a four year school.

Then on Tuesday, right after Smith signed at Gering, it was Kiana Island’s turn to put pen to paper as she’s following in some family footsteps as she heads to Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In her final season at Gering, Island hit .405 with a team high nine home runs and a total of 19 extra base hits. For her career at Gering she hit .420.

Island recognizes that not everyone gets this opportunity and she plans to take full advantage.

Hamline is a D-3 school.

Congratulations out to all three of these young ladies and we’ll have more on all three coming up on Monday’s edition of KNEB.tv.