(Listen) Mitchell’s Rylan Aguallo set to be multi-sport athlete at Chadron State

Mitchell high school senior Rylan Aguallo on Wednesday afternoon was joined by family, friends, teammates, and coaches as he signed his national letter of intent to play football and compete in track and field at Chadron State College.

This past fall Aguallo was one of the best football players in the region helping Mitchell to a 8-2 record and an appearance in the state playoffs.

Aguallo put up some of the best rushing numbers in the entire state, going for 1,945 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. He scored 31 total touchdowns on the season. He was a top notch special teams performer and he’s looking forward to getting his shot in the CSC backfield come the fall.

Yesterday was a big day for Rylan and his family, a bright light in a time of some family struggles. His mother has been hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19 and Aguallo says he’s gained a new appreciation for any and all opportunites that have come his way.

An impressive young man, to be sure, Aguallo continues to get ready for his senior season in track and field after missing out on last year’s campaign due to the cancellation of school and sports.

A pair of his coaches, Nick Kuxhausen (football) and Michelle Peters (track) highlighted his athletic prowess but also made sure to recognize his high character traits in the classroom and hallways at Mitchell.

Rylan Aguallo is headed to Chadron State College with big goals in mind and big motivation to succeed in football, track and field, and with academics.

Aguallo will major in business finance at CSC.