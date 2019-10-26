(Listen) Morrill, Hemingford qualify for D-1 playoffs

It’s been a long grind for Morrill and fourth year head coach Adam Jantzi but for the first time since 2005 the Lions have qualified for the high school football playoffs.

Morrill earned a #15 seed on their side of the D-1 bracket and they’ll travel to play at #2 seed Fullerton next Thursday in round one.

I caught up with Coach Jantzi this morning to talk about the big accomplishment for the program.

KNEB, with some details still pending, will have coverage of Morrill in the D-1 playoffs starting this next Thursday at Fullerton.

The Lions would have a possible second round game against regional 8-man power over the years, Hemingford. the Bobcats earned the #10 seed on that side of the bracket and they’ll play on the road against Dundy County-Stratton in round one.

Here’s what state champion head coach Jordan Haas had to say about his Bobcats as they head into the state playoffs.

You can view the entire D-1 bracket by CLICKING HERE.