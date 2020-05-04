(Listen) Morrill’s Alyssa Shaw signs with York College for Track and Field

While the games and activities remain on hold it’s nice to see area athletes are still able to make those big decisions on their academic and athletic futures.

Last Friday afternoon it was an outdoor signing at Morrill High School on the track for Alyssa Shaw as she announced she was heading to York College where she’ll join the track and field team.

Shaw transferred to Morrill from Hyannis for her senior year of high school so she never got to run a race for the Lions with the track and field season being cut short just a couple of weeks into practice. Losing out on her senior season was definitely not ideal so she’s very thankful to still have this opportunity.

Shaw was set to be a key hurdler for Morrill team this spring and she’ll continue to focus on the the hurdles once she gets on campus in York. Shaw said she’ll also try the steeplechase (a long distance hurdling race) after trying that event out in Australia a couple of years ago.

Rather than be down about the current situation with the virus taking so many things away from high school students this spring and summer, and especially for kids like Shaw that are currently seniors, she’s staying upbeat and trying to keep a good perspective on things.

Shaw plans on joining the psychology program at York College with an emphasis in counseling and/or therapy possibly being a focus.

Congratulations to Morrill senior Alyssa Shaw, who signed with York College last Friday afternoon.