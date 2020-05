After a layoff of over two months the NASCAR Cup Series is set to return this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The 400 mile event will be the circuits first race since March 8th.

Earlier this week KNEB Sports caught up with Motor Racing Network Co-Anchor, Alex Hayden, to talk about the return to racing this weekend.

Brad Keselowski has the pole and we have the race.

Coverage on Sunday for the return of NASCAR from Darlington will start at 12:30 pm on 94.1 The Brand with the race starting at 1:30.