(Listen) Scottsbluff beats Gering for B-10 Softball title

The Scottsbluff softball team closed out the B-10 Subdistrict Tournament in style on Tuesday afternoon, beating rival Gering at home by the final of 17-6 in six innings.

Scottsbluff scored early and often in picking up their 28th win of the season and securing a spot in the district final coming up on Friday.

First year head coach Dan Fox hopped on the postgame show to talk about the big win.

The Bearcats scored three runs in the top of the first and after Gering posted a four run first inning it was Scottsbluff answering right back with five runs in the second inning and in the process knocking Bulldogs starting pitcher Maddie Wiese from the game.

Scottsbluff scored in every inning but one and put an exclamation point on this one with five runs in the sixth inning to end it early.

On Monday it was the Bearcats setting a single season record in Class B for team stolen bases with 208. Yesterday the Cats racked up 12 more steals while collecting 15 hits.

The top of the order rattled the bats from start to finish. Brady Laucomer, program leader all-time in RBI’s and runs scored, finished 3-5 with 3 RBI, 4 runs scored. Avery Fox picked up a couple hits and 5 RBI, while Taryn Spady had a pair of hits and 3 RBI. Mariyah Avila and Reagan Churchill each drove in a pair and Sasha Paez had a couple of loud extra base hits.

Another star effort came from Kymber Shallenberger. The senior pitcher came on in relief of Fox in the circle to work out of a jam in the fourth inning and she finished with three scoreless innings allowing no hits while striking out two.

For Gering in the loss, Brylee Dean set a school record for hits in a season. She finished with two hits in both games yesterday.

After throwing 76 pitches in the noon victory against Chadron, Maddie Wiese allowed 8 runs on 7 hits in a little over two innings of work, however just one of the 8 runs was earned.

Both teams committed five errors in the game.

Scottsbluff with the win auto-qualifies for a district final on Friday while Gering waits on the power points standings to see if their postseason might continue.