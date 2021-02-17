(Listen) Scottsbluff dominant in B-8 title game win over Gering

A close, fast paced, high intensity first half turned into a blowout at Scottsbluff High School on Tuesday night as the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats ran past Gering to win the B-8 Subdistrict Tournament by the final of 76-51.

Scottsbluff Head Coach Dave Bollish postgame interview

It was a back and forth first half with Gering leading at the break 41-37. Scottsbluff star guard, Mariyah Avila sat for the final 6:30 of the second quarter after picking up her third foul and for Gering in the first half it was the Syd Winkler and Chloey Fries show, as both had 12 points at halftime.

The third quarter started just fine for Gering as they got two Fries free throws to open up the scoring but then Scottsbluff just simply went off.

Went off to the tune of a 17-0 run to go from down 43-37 to leading 54-43. It was all over at that point, they’d outscore the Bulldogs 24-6 in the quarter and 39-10 over the entire second half.

Scottsbluff put five players in double figures led by Sabrina Harsh. The sophomore finished with a team high 14 points. Izzy Wright was outstanding, knocking down a three in each quarter and finishing with 12 points. Payton Burda scored 11 with Avila and Emma Foote each scoring 10 points in the win.

Scottsbluff improved to 17-6 on the season and they’ll host a district final coming up this Saturday.

Gering Head Coach Steve Land postgame interview

For the Bulldogs it was senior Chloey Fries leading the team in scoring with 16 points while Winkler finished with 14.

Gering entered Tuesday’s game sitting in 13th in power points and Coach Land isn’t quite sure how things will shake out over the next 48 hours. He says a lot of different things could shake it all up at the back end of Class B’s top 16, which is where they need to finish to play on Saturday.

Gering 20 21 6 4 51

Scottsbluff 17 20 24 15 76

GER- Fries 16, Winkler 14, Nickie Todd 7, Carleigh Pszanka 6, Kiarra Aguallo 5, Brylee Dean 3

SB- Harsh 14, I. Wright 12, Burda 11, Avila 10, Foote 10, C. Wright 7, Avery Fox 5, Anna Kelley 4, Paige Horne 2, Jamisyn Howard 2