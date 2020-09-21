(Listen) Scottsbluff, Gering coaches postgame shows from Friday

Let’s catch up a little bit more from high school football from this past Friday night with the two games we had on the Rural Radio Network-Scottsbluff.

You can check out the full Friday night recap by CLICKING HERE.

Gering head coach Danny O’Boyle joined the postgame show with Jeff Kelley after his Bulldogs lost at home to Chadron in crushing fashion, 16-14 was the final.

As for Scottsbluff it was a much needed home win, 35-0, over Custer SD. Coach Jud Hall hopped on the postgame show after his team got their first win of the season.

Scottsbluff will host Grand Island Northwest this week while Gering will be home to take on Alliance.