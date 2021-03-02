(Listen) Scottsbluff girls basketball back in Lincoln for state tournament

Last year the Scottsbluff girls basketball program picked up a huge milestone win at the State Tournament as they knocked off Bennington in the first round, winning the first ever game at state in program history.

This year the Lady Cats are back and hungrier than ever to takes things a little bit further.

They’ll open their run in the Class B bracket against the defendings state champion Crete Lady Cardinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 10:15 MT on Wednesday morning.

Scottsbluff is 18-6 and coming off a district final win two Saturday’s ago over Elkhorn, 49-37. They won their subdistrict tournament and they have only one loss all season to a team from Nebraska (North Platte).

Head Coach Dave Bollish is hoping last year’s experience has this team set up for more success at state this time around.

Scottsbluff is led by standout junior point guard, Mariyah Avila, who averages in double figures and runs the show. Sophomores Payton Burda and Sabrina Harsh have been factors this season, both averaging at or near double figures, while senior Emma Foote has been reliable senior leader all season long.

We know Scottsbluff wants to get up and down the floor and turn every game into a track meet. Will they find some resistance tomorrow against Crete, a team that likes to slow the game down? Bollish says it’ll be a contrast in styles.

Crete will enters with just three losses on the season; two to state tourney team Norris, and the other loss came to Maryville MO.

We’ll have coverage on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 10 am mountain time with tip off from PBA set for 10:15.

A win for Scottsbluff on Wednesday would mean a day off on Thursday and their state semifinal game on Friday.

The Class B tournament officially starts today with a pair of games in round one as Norris plays Bennington while Omaha Skutt Catholic takes on York.