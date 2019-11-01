(Listen) Scottsbluff hosts Alliance tonight in Class B opener

For the Scottsbluff Bearcats nothing to this point has been out of the ordinary; 9-0 record, district champs, and now the top seed in the Class B playoffs.

What’s still to be determined is whether or not they can get back to Lincoln to play for the state title.

That part of the journey starts in earnest tonight with their first round playoff game. Many times when the postseason arrives what comes with it is the great unknown. That is not the case for this one as they entertain rival Alliance at Bearcat Stadium.

For Alliance it was touch and go after their home loss to Lexington last week as they had to play the waiting game to see if their power points ranking would get them into the postseason. Here’s Alliance head coach Chris Seebohm.

So, Alliance gets in as the No. 16 seed and make the short drive to take on the overall No. 1 seed in Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats are coming off a slugfest win at McCook by the final of 21-14. I said over the weekend and coach Jud Hall echoed it here, Scottsbluff vs. McCook turned into Scottsbluff vs. McCook.

Of course the big question for the Bearcats moving forward will be the health of star quarterback Sabastian Harsh, who left with a knee injury last week in the first half. In his absence it was junior Brett Hill filling in admirably last week as he threw the game winning touchdown pass to Jack Darnell about halfway through the fourth quarter.

Harsh this season has over 1,100 yards rushing and 22 rushing touchdowns to go along with close to 600 yards passing and 8 touchdown passes. He’s one of the best football players in the state.

Harsh will not play tonight and his status moving forward is still to be determined. Coach Hall has the utmost confidence in Hill to get the job done.

On the defensive side of the football Harsh is part of a three man rotation at outside linebacker that includes Jasiya DeOllos and Jack Darnell, so the DeOllos/Darnell duo will assume all the important snaps at those spots. Darnell had ten tackles last week and DeOllos has absolutely exploded on defense in the last few weeks.

After the McCook game three players were selected as coaches captains this week and they’ll join weekly captain Terrance Mokeac. Those three were Nick Maag, Sam Clarkson, and Brett Hill.

Hall talked about Hill already, so here’s what he had to say about the other two.

These two teams played just 14 days ago with Scottsbluff winning at home 51-10.

The winner tonight will advance to play either Norris or Mount Michael next Friday.

We’ll have coverage of tonight’s game on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 for the TV side of things. And also radio tonight on The Trail and streaming online at kneb.com. Pregame will start at 6:30, kickoff at 7 pm.

Here’s the rest of the Class B matchups:

#9 Mt. Michael at #8 Norris

#12 Plattsmouth at #9 Omaha Roncalli

#13 Lexington at #4 Northwest

#14 Omaha Gross Catholic at #3 Waverly

#11 McCook at #6 Hastings

#10 Seward at #7 Bennington

#15 Blair at #2 Omaha Skutt Catholic