(Listen) Scottsbluff plays Skutt for title tonight

The Scottsbluff High School football team last won a championship in 1967.

Tonight at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln the Bearcats look for that first true NSAA football championship as they take on the Omaha Skutt Skyhawks in the Class B title game.

Scottsbluff is 12-0 and coming off a 63-56 win over Omaha Roncalli in the semifinals while Skutt enters at 12-0 after a semifinal win over Waverly, 27-10.

The Skyhawks are currently riding a 25 game winning streak. After losing the Class B title game in 2016 and 2017, they finished last season 13-0 and they beat Scottsbluff 48-27 in the state championship game.

The Skyhawks are led by senior quarterback, Tyson Gordon, a FCS recruit who’s going to North Dakota State. Gordon has up over 1,300 yards rushing with 23 rushing touchdowns to go along with another 19 passing touchdowns and over 1,700 yards.

Skutt averages 36 points per game, rushing for 265 ypg and passing for 149 per game.

One area they’ve struggled this season according to head coach, Matt Turman, is turnovers.

This Scottsbluff team all season long has been tough, rugged, and hungry. The coaching staff feels the team has really been locked in during the week of preparation leading up to tonight, according to Head Coach Jud Hall.

Scottsbluff is led by the incomparable Sabastian Harsh, one of the best players in the history of the school. What Harsh is as a football player will not be determined by tonight’s outcome but it seems he understands what’s on the line big picture for the team six hours from home.

So far this season Harsh has rushed for just under 1,800 yards and 32 touchdowns. In the passing game he’s thrown for 11 touchdowns and over 800 yards.

Last week Harsh amassed over 600 yards of total offense and eight total touchdowns in the win over Roncalli.

This week’s game figures to be a different style than the one that produced 119 total points last week. Defensive Coordinator Jake McLain on the assignment of slowing down this more run-heavy attack from Skutt.

While this one figures to be a showdown in the trenches it might just come down to a few big plays in the passing game from either team. Scottsbluff has shown the ability to throw the ball and hit some big plays with defenses locked in on Harsh and the running game.

Scottsbluff will again be without top running back Jacob Kru, who had surgery on a broken bone in a foot that he suffered in the Norris game in the quarterfinals.

Our Rural Radio coverage tonight can be heard on 106.9 The Trail and online streaming at KHYYfm.com starting at 5 pm MT. Features on the pregame show tonight include conversations with Ben Treffer, a current assistant on the team who played in the 1999 and 2000 state title games and who’s now coaching in his second straight title game.

Also, I catch up with former Bearcat and current Husker, Garrett Nelson, Roncalli Head Coach Tom Kassing, and of course the two head coaches competing for the title tonight.

Kickoff on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com will be at 6:15 MT.