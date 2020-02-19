(Listen) Scottsbluff wins B-8 Subdistrict, plus C-D results

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team on Tuesday night won on the road at Sidney by the final of 64-48 to claim the B-8 Subdistrict championship.

With the win Scottsbluff is set to host Omaha Gross Catholic in a district final game on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s the postgame interview with Scottsbluff Head Coach Dave Bollish.

Last night’s game was back and forth early on with the teams trading baskets and the lead in the first quarter. Scottsbluff got early three pointers from Yara Garcia, Brady Laucomer, and Payton Burda while Sidney had six players score in the opening quarter. It was the Lady Raiders leading 16-15 after one.

From that point forward Scottsbluff dominated the basketball game.

The Lady Bearcats outscored Sidney in the second quarter 23-13.

Seven players scored for Scottsbluff in the quarter and they connected on two more threes and also hit 6-9 at the foul line. Sidney couldn’t take care of the basketball in the second quarter, committing 9 turnovers.

Scottsbluff led at halftime 38-29.

Sidney made a brief charge after halftime getting to within four points midway through the third quarter but then Scottsbluff put the foot on the gas one final time to pretty much wrap things up, they led 51-39 at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter featured a parade to the foul line for Scottsbluff as they were able to close things out for the 16 point win.

Yara Garcia led three in double figures for the Cats, she scored 17. The senior has been great down the stretch. Freshman Payton Burda connected on four threes in the game and finished with 14 points while senior Aubry Krentz finished with 10.

Sophomores Brady Laucomer and Mariyah Avila combined for another 17 points.

Some other key numbers in the win; Scottsbluff went 17-22 at the free throw line and they forced Sidney into (unofficially) 21 turnovers.

Scottsbluff is the #6 seed heading into their district final game against #11 seed Omaha Gross Catholic on Saturday afternoon.

A quick note on Gross: They’ve only won four games this season against teams that currently have a winning record and their last win over a team with a winning record came back on December 21st.

Coverage on Saturday can be seen on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 plus the radio broadcast will be on 106.9 The Trail and streaming online at KHYYfm.com. The time is TBA.

Sidney will also be hosting a district final on Saturday against Blair.

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Chadron 58, Gordon-Rushville 21

Ogallala 47, Mitchell 38

Title game Thursday: Chadron vs. Ogallala, 6:30

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 36

Morrill 55, Bayard 49

Title game Thursday: Bridgeport vs. Morrill, 7:00

D1-12 at Ogallala Prairie View School

South Platte 40, Sutherland 31

Kimball 46, Perkins County 31

Title game Thursday: South Platte vs. Kimball, 6:30

D2-12 at Sidney

Leyton 52, Creek Valley 25

Minatare 31, Garden County 23

Title game Thursday: Leyton vs. Minatare, 6:00

D2-11 at Chadron State

Sioux County 61, Hay Springs 36

Crawford 51, Cody-Kilgore 48

Title game Thursday: Sioux County vs. Crawford, 6:00