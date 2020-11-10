(Listen) Torrington, Southeast football coaches talk State Title games

A pair of high school football teams in eastern Wyoming are hosting State Championship football games this weekend with both Torrington and Southeast looking for title trophies.

2A – Torrington vs. Lyman

Let’s start in 2A where the Torrington Trailblazers will host the Lyman Eagles on Saturday in the championship game.

The Blazers are coming off a 31-20 semifinal win over Mountain View last week. The win did come at a cost as the Blazers lost starting quarterback Beau Bivens to injury during the game and he will not be available for the championship game.

Torrington sits at 8-2 on the season with playoff wins over Mountain View and Cokeville. Their losses this season came against Douglas (20-7) and Big Horn (17-7).

Lyman this year is 10-1 with their lone loss coming to Big Piney and they own a win over Big Horn (42-7).

Both teams have wins over Cokeville, Mountain View, and Upton-Sundance.

Torrington head coach Russell Steinmetz joined KNEBSports on Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming State Championship game.

Torrington will host the Lyman Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Wiseman Field with kickoff set for 1 pm.

1A-9 Man – Southeast vs. Lusk (Niobrara County)

This one for the Southeast Cyclones will take place on Friday night as they welcome in the Tigers to Yoder. This will be the second matchup of the season between these two teams with Southeast winning handily the first time around by the final of 35-16.

Lusk, though, has shown the ability to make adjustments for a rematch already this season. Earlier in the regular season the Tigers lost to Rocky Mountain 62-50 only to come back and beat that same opponent last week in the semifinals 52-35.

Southeast so far this season has rarely been tested, at 10-0 so far this season they’ve outscored their opponents by 36 points per game. The Cyclones in the playoffs have wins over Riverside and Shoshoni.

KNEBSports caught up with Southeast head coach Mark Bullington this morning to discuss this home state title game on Friday night.

Coach Bullington earlier this season earned his 150th career head coaching victory at Southeast.

Kickoff in Yoder on Friday night is at 5 pm.