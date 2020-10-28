(Listen) Volleyball: Scottsbluff to play Gering in B-8 final, other results

We’ll get a crosstown matchup tonight at Gering High School for the B-8 Subdistrict championship with the host Bulldogs hosting Scottsbluff.

It’s just a three team, two match tournament and last night Scottsbluff advanced with a win in four games over Alliance; the scores were 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, and 25-15.

Freshman Paige Horne led Scottsbluff in kills with (unofficially) 15, while senior Emma Foote was also in double figures.

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral is hopeful that playing last night leads to a good rhythm for her team tonight against Gering.

Gering got to host as the top seed and after they finished practice in the auxiliary gym they watched the SB/Alliance match from the weight room.

The Bulldogs have won their last two matches against the Bearcats 3-0 and 2-0 for head coach Amanda Cochran.

We’ll have tonight’s championship match on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at 5:45 with first serve at 6 pm. The winner moves into a district final on Saturday.

Elsewhere last night it was the C2-12 Tournament at Bridgeport playing their whole bracket out with #2 Gordon-Rushville knocking off #1 Bridgeport in the championship match in four sets.

The C1-12 Tournament is being host by Sidney and the Lady Raiders swept Mitchell and then it was Ogallala sweeping Chadron to set up tonight’s championship match between Sidney and Ogallala at 6 pm.

Both Kimball and Minatare were knocked out of the D1-12 Tourney at Big Springs. It’s South Platte vs. St. Pat’s tonight for the title.

Garden County beat Potter-Dix 3-0 to win the D2-12 championship and it was Cody-Kilgore with a 3-0 victory against Crawford to claim the win at the D2-11 Tournament.