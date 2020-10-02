(Listen/Watch) Friday Night Preview

After tonight teams will have played two-thirds of the high school football season in the state of Nebraska. The postseason push really starts in earnest with many teams now entering district play.

Let’s start with our two games tonight on the RRN-Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff (2-3) at Alliance (1-3)…The Bearcats got back to looking like the Bearcats last week in their win over Northwest. Scottsbluff had two 100 yard rushers and quarterback Brett Hill completed 13 passes while doing a nice job in the running game as well. Now the Bearcats turn to district play with a big game at Alliance. Head Coach Jud Hall with the film study report on the Bulldogs.

Alliance is coming off their first win of the season last week as they won at Gering 35-6. The Bulldogs hit a big early passing play for a touchdown and also used the running game effectively as they led 28-0 at halftime. Coach Chris Seebohm here on the win over Gering.

As for that 2-3 record for Scottsbluff, the official NSAA record is at 1-2 as the games against Columbus and Custer SD do not count.

We’ll have coverage tonight on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 106. 9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at 6:30, kickoff at 7 pm.

Gering (0-5) at Lexington (1-4)…Just the one combined win between these two teams as Gering continues to look for that first win for head coach Danny O’Boyle. The Bulldogs have suffered through some injuries of late and they’ll be without starting quarterback Brady Radzymski for tonight’s game. O’Boyle says it’s time for his team to let loose and play fast.

Like we do anytime either Gering or Scottsbluff travels to Lexington we’ll have our teammates from KRVN in Lexington handle the broadcast for us tonight. Coverage on KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com will start at 5:30, kickoff scheduled for 6 pm.

Gothenburg (2-3) at Mitchell (5-0)…The Tigers were the feature story on yesterday’s edition of KNEB.tv News.

Mitchell enters tonight at #5 in C-1 power points and they’re currently ranked #10 in this week’s C-1 poll from the Omaha World Herald.

Bridgeport (4-1) at Gordon-Rushville (2-3)…The Bridgeport football will try and start to pick up the pieces and move forward on the field tonight after the tragic loss of Josh Warren, who passed away in a car accident last weekend.

Bridgeport lost their first game of the season last Friday at home to North Platte St. Pat’s in a tense 17-14 final. Gordon Rushville started 0-3 but they’ve won back to back games over Bennett County SD and Hershey.

Hitchcock County (3-2) at Leyton (5-0)…The Warriors are still unbeaten and currently sit at #13 in the D-2 power points rankings.

THURSDAY FINAL: Hay Springs 42, Crawford 12

Other games on the schedule

Chadron (3-1) at Sidney (1-3), Perkins County (4-1) at Hemingford (3-2), Bayard (1-4) at Kimball (0-5), Mullen (3-2) at Morrill (1-4), Cozad (4-1) at Ogallala (3-1), Garden County (3-2) at Hyannis (1-4), Sioux County (0-3) at Minatare (1-3), Banner County (0-4) at Arthur County (4-1), Potter-Dix (4-0) at South Platte (3-1)

Eastern Wyoming games this week

2A- #2 Torrington at Big Horn, 6 pm

1A-9man- Moorcroft at #1 Southeast, 7 pm

1A-9man- Saratoga at #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6 pm

1A-9man- Pine Bluffs at #4 Shoshoni, SATURDAY 2 pm

2A- Burns at Wheatland, 7 pm

3A- Lander at #5 Douglas, 7 pm

1A-6man- Guernsey-Sunrise at Hulett, SATURDAY 2 pm