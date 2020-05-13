(Listen) West Nebraska All-Star Games postponed, hoping to play in July

On Tuesday night the West Nebraska All-Star committee met via a ZOOM conference call and they made the decision to officially postpone the volleyball and football all-star contests that were originally scheduled for Saturday, June 13th.

The committee has set a possible makeup date for Friday, July 24th.

Here’s committee member and Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth on the hope of playing these games later this summer.

Committee members and game organizers will continue to work with public health officials over the coming weeks to see if it will be possible to play the games in late July.

A final decision on if the games will be played will be made no later than July 1st.

The West Nebraska All-Star Golf Tournament will be still be held on June 12th at the Scotts Bluff Country Club starting at 9 a.m. The format is a 4-man scramble with a cost of $120 per player.

That cost will cover the golf, golf cart, and lunch.

The tournament is open to anyone that would like to play. If you need more information you can contact Shane Hays at 308-241-0899.